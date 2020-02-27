Hidden History: A new search for an old high school pool

This column first ran July 4, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
There is something addictive about reading old newspapers. Just ask Steve Woodall.
Woodall is the self-proclaimed historian of the Facebook group, “You Might Be from Twin Falls, Idaho ...” and he’s been digging through decades of digital newspapers trying to debunk historical rumors.
One mystery he recently solved is whether Twin Falls’ first high school ever had a swimming pool.
The answer is no, but it is easy to see how such a rumor started, Woodall said.
Twin Falls High School opened in February 1912, on Shoshone Street North next to the Twin Falls County Courthouse. It was hailed as the best-equipped high school in the Northwest.
The building, which was torn down in 1980, morphed over a 70-year period from a high school, to a combination senior/junior high school, then finally to a junior high.
“After seeing all of the confusion on the issue that existed at the time, I can fully understand why the confusion continues today,” Woodall wrote in a recent post on the group’s Facebook page.
As the young town grew, the school district planned to add wings to the building for seventh and eighth grades.
The 1919 expansion plan included a swimming pool partly because Buhl had a municipal pool, but Twin Falls did not, Woodall said.
Records show that a pool was dug at the high school after private money was promised for the project. The pool, however, was never completed and new wings were built on Washington School, at the northeast end of Shoshone Street, instead.
But the idea of a pool in the school still persists.
Some believe the school’s “little gym” was once a pool due to the odd placement of windows in the room. The pool, some say, was replaced by the gym and an auditorium was built over it.
But Woodall, who lives in Boise, has moved on to debunk another rumor.
“Thanks, Steve,” wrote fellow Facebooker Jim Langley. “A job well done! Your next assignment: Did Mr. Waite, the Washington School janitor, really wear his suspenders to bed?”
Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.