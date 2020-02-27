Hidden History: A new search for an old high school pool

The 1919 expansion plan included a swimming pool partly because Buhl had a municipal pool, but Twin Falls did not, Woodall said.

Records show that a pool was dug at the high school after private money was promised for the project. The pool, however, was never completed and new wings were built on Washington School, at the northeast end of Shoshone Street, instead.

But the idea of a pool in the school still persists.

Some believe the school’s “little gym” was once a pool due to the odd placement of windows in the room. The pool, some say, was replaced by the gym and an auditorium was built over it.

But Woodall, who lives in Boise, has moved on to debunk another rumor.

“Thanks, Steve,” wrote fellow Facebooker Jim Langley. “A job well done! Your next assignment: Did Mr. Waite, the Washington School janitor, really wear his suspenders to bed?”

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

