Hidden History: A new mystery photo

A reader of this column recently brought in an undated photo of an unknown threshing crew. Seen in the photo are a dozen men and several children posing with a steam-engine tractor and grain thresher at harvest.

Typically, families joined forces to harvest local grain crops.

During the harvest, the tractor would pull the thresher through the field as horsedrawn wagons carrying cut wheat stalks — with heads still attached — followed alongside. Men pitched the wheat from the wagons into the thresher, which was powered by a long belt attached to a large flywheel on the tractor.

In the photo, the belt can be seen hanging from the thresher next to the man standing at the far right. The flywheel is clearly seen, naked, on the tractor.

Inside the thresher, the stalks would be agitated until the kernels separated from the heads and exited the machine through the grain return and into a bin.

Gasoline and diesel tractors replaced the steam tractors in the fields just after World War I. Later, the separate power unit and thresher were combined into one unit, now called a “combine.”

The Times-News would like to identify the folks in the photo. Please contact Mychel Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com if anyone in the photo looks familiar.

