Mature pines were hard to come by in the high desert, so early settlers had to get creative to find the right Christmas tree.
The first community Christmas tree was an 8-foot sagebrush, cut down by Sam Hamilton and Fred Eichoff.
Hamilton and Eichoff sneaked into town late one night with the sagebrush in tow and placed it in Twin Falls’s first schoolhouse, wrote Anna Hansen Hayes. After the jokes subsided the next morning, the women in town went to work on the tree.
The tree was stunning that year, Hayes wrote in a story for the 1963 Idaho Territorial Centennial.
One of the first demands of Twin Falls city founders was to plant trees in the barren landscape — City Park included. Within a few years, some of the pines in the park were tall enough to decorate.
