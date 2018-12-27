Try 1 month for 99¢
Twin Falls Community Christmas tree

The Twin Falls Community Christmas tree in City Park is seen sometime in the 1910s in this Clarence E. Bisbee photo. Also in the photo are the Twin Falls bandstand — replaced later with the city band shell — and the Twin Falls High School across Shoshone Street.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

Mature pines were hard to come by in the high desert, so early settlers had to get creative to find the right Christmas tree.

The first community Christmas tree was an 8-foot sagebrush, cut down by Sam Hamilton and Fred Eichoff.

Hamilton and Eichoff sneaked into town late one night with the sagebrush in tow and placed it in Twin Falls’s first schoolhouse, wrote Anna Hansen Hayes. After the jokes subsided the next morning, the women in town went to work on the tree.

The tree was stunning that year, Hayes wrote in a story for the 1963 Idaho Territorial Centennial.

One of the first demands of Twin Falls city founders was to plant trees in the barren landscape — City Park included. Within a few years, some of the pines in the park were tall enough to decorate.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments