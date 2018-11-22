Ninety-nine years ago, a cave-in at the Gold Hunter Mine near Mullan in northern Idaho trapped two men nearly two weeks before Thanksgiving.
Peter Grant and Emil Sayko were working Nov. 15, 1919, on the “27th floor” of the Gold Hunter Mine — now part of the still-operating Lucky Friday Mine — when a tunnel collapsed, entombing the men underground.
The mining company ceased operations while other miners frantically tunneled through the rubble to reach Grant and Sayko. Others used a diamond bit to drill through the rock to open a narrow air vent into the chamber.
By the end of the fourth day, rescuers had all but given up. But on the fifth day, the drillers broke through into the chamber and heard Sayko’s voice echoing through the vent.
The story of the men’s impending rescue ran on the day before Thanksgiving, in the Nov. 26 edition of the Twin Falls Daily Times, detailing how miners sent food and water through the vent for more than a week to keep the two men alive.
“When Sayko comes to the surface once again he will be greeted not only by his wife but by a baby girl, born in a hospital near (Mullan) a few days before the collapse took place,” the Times wrote. “The strain on his wife has been terrible but with the gladsome news brought to her she took on courage with every shovelful of earth that brings... miners nearer to the brave men below the surface.”
The rescuers — who tunneled through 90 feet of rubble — reached the miners several days later.
According to Richard Magnuson, author of “Coeur d’Alene diary: The first ten years of hardrock mining in North Idaho,” Sayko continued to work for the mine — but above ground.
Grant, however, never returned to the mines.
