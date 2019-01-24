A few miles north of the Nevada border, along a rough, rocky road in the South Hills near Deadline Ridge, stands an old log cabin.
Vegetation has nearly taken over the remains of the abandoned home’s outhouse.
You’ve probably seen a “two-holer” before, but this one is special. The outhouse is a family model with two holes: one for adults and — at a right angle to the adult pedestal — a smaller potty-training seat for young’uns.The training seat, which has a wild rosebush growing through the hole, would have seemed far less scary for toddlers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.