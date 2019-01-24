Try 1 month for 99¢
Family outhouse

An old family-style outhouse is seen in September 2016 near Deadline Ridge, south of Twin Falls.

 MYCHEL MATTHEWS, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

A few miles north of the Nevada border, along a rough, rocky road in the South Hills near Deadline Ridge, stands an old log cabin.

Vegetation has nearly taken over the remains of the abandoned home’s outhouse.

You’ve probably seen a “two-holer” before, but this one is special. The outhouse is a family model with two holes: one for adults and — at a right angle to the adult pedestal — a smaller potty-training seat for young’uns.The training seat, which has a wild rosebush growing through the hole, would have seemed far less scary for toddlers.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

