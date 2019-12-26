{{featured_button_text}}
A Bisbee Christmas

Clarence Bisbee poses with a Christmas tree at the photo studio and home he shared with his wife, Jessie, in Twin Falls. The small flannel flags hanging over Bisbee’s head were distributed between 1910 and 1915, sometimes in tobacco cans and cigarette boxes.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

Editor’s note: This column first ran Dec. 22, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Nebraska photographer Clarence E. Bisbee rode into town on a stagecoach in January 1906 from the Shoshone train station.

His first photography studio in Twin Falls was a tent on Main Avenue South. After 17 months of living, bathing and developing photographs in the tent, he moved into a small house a few blocks east of Twin Falls.

Bisbee and his wife, Jessie, eventually built a studio and home at what is now the south corner at Second Avenue and Hansen Street East, finishing just in time to launch a 1915 Christmas campaign for baby portraits.

Family portraits were the bread and butter of the Bisbee’s studio business.

In the advertisement “Baby, the Heart of the Home Series, No. 6” in the Twin Falls Weekly Times, Bisbee explained his ability to capture an image at the right time.

“We know ‘the psychological moment’ to make an exposure,” Bisbee said, “a thing only skill and long practice can teach.”

Though they had no children of their own, decorating their home for the holidays was done with care.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues and agriculture for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

