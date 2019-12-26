Editor’s note: This column first ran Dec. 22, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
Nebraska photographer Clarence E. Bisbee rode into town on a stagecoach in January 1906 from the Shoshone train station.
His first photography studio in Twin Falls was a tent on Main Avenue South. After 17 months of living, bathing and developing photographs in the tent, he moved into a small house a few blocks east of Twin Falls.
Bisbee and his wife, Jessie, eventually built a studio and home at what is now the south corner at Second Avenue and Hansen Street East, finishing just in time to launch a 1915 Christmas campaign for baby portraits.
You have free articles remaining.
Family portraits were the bread and butter of the Bisbee’s studio business.
In the advertisement “Baby, the Heart of the Home Series, No. 6” in the Twin Falls Weekly Times, Bisbee explained his ability to capture an image at the right time.
“We know ‘the psychological moment’ to make an exposure,” Bisbee said, “a thing only skill and long practice can teach.”
Though they had no children of their own, decorating their home for the holidays was done with care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hey Times News - you have a typo under the photo, you state the year as 1015
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.