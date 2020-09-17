Hidden History: 1940s Chamber Tourism Map

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: This column first ran June 16, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com

A tourist guide designed by the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce in the early 1940s reveals several notable changes over the years.

The town was four times as large as the original townsite, extending nearly to Eastland Avenue on the east, beyond Filer Avenue on the north, to Grandview Drive on the west and beyond Rock Creek on the south.

Kimberly Road was still U.S. Highway 30, but Idaho Highway 50, now Kimberly Road east of Red Cap Corner, then followed Addison Avenue East.

Sugar Factory Road, now Orchard Drive East, had no bridge over Rock Creek as it does now.

A few things are gone now: Jaycee Field in Harmon Park, the Bug House — formally known as the Bureau of Entomology and Plant Quarantine — at Blue Lakes and Falls, and Frontier Riding Club, where local cattlemen raced their horses north of Falls Avenue. The Turf Club, across the street, got its name from the racetrack.

Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0