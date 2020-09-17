 Skip to main content
Hidden History: 1940s Chamber Tourism Map
Hidden History: 1940s Chamber Tourism Map

1940 Tourism Map

A tourism map designed about 1940 by the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce reveals many changes over the years: missing now is the Frontier Riding Club across Falls Avenue from the Turf club and missing then was the College of Southern Idaho and the bridge over Rock Creek on Sugar Factory Road, now Orchard Avenue.

 Mychel Matthews

Editor’s note: This column first ran June 16, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com

A tourist guide designed by the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce in the early 1940s reveals several notable changes over the years.

The town was four times as large as the original townsite, extending nearly to Eastland Avenue on the east, beyond Filer Avenue on the north, to Grandview Drive on the west and beyond Rock Creek on the south.

Kimberly Road was still U.S. Highway 30, but Idaho Highway 50, now Kimberly Road east of Red Cap Corner, then followed Addison Avenue East.

Sugar Factory Road, now Orchard Drive East, had no bridge over Rock Creek as it does now.

A few things are gone now: Jaycee Field in Harmon Park, the Bug House — formally known as the Bureau of Entomology and Plant Quarantine — at Blue Lakes and Falls, and Frontier Riding Club, where local cattlemen raced their horses north of Falls Avenue. The Turf Club, across the street, got its name from the racetrack.

Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

