TWIN FALLS — Pillar Falls looks inviting, especially on a hot summer day, but it might be best admired from a distance.

The falls, with its towering rock columns on the Snake River a mile east of the Perrine Bridge, can be deadly. Officials estimate there have been eight drownings and two near-drownings there over the past decade.

Unwary swimmers or even people playing on the rocks can end up getting caught in underwater holes, and coupled with the undertow, not be able to get out.

Year after year, there are reported drownings or near-drownings.

After a drowning last fall that claimed the life a 31-year-old Utah man, the Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Department undertook a project to place a sign to warn people of the dangers, and Thursday afternoon placed a sign that sits on the water to the west of the falls.

“Somebody has got to do the right thing and it might as well be us,” said Rocky Matthews, director of the department.

The move might be seen as bold, as other agencies, including the Bureau of Reclamation, Department of Environmental Quality and the Army Corps of Engineers, have an interest in that stretch of river, but Matthews said nothing has been done, even after in 1994 three people drowned within a three-week period.

Matthews said, however, that the sign is not attached to anything and should draw no objections.

“It’s no different than our ‘no wake’ buoys,” Matthews said, referring to markers in the river near Centennial Park.

“Stay Out Stay Alive,” part of the 3-by-3 metal sign reads, and warns people of a drowning danger. It stays upright with the help of two floating barrels, and remains in place with the help of a cable attached to a drum full of cement that hangs down into the water.

Thursday wasn’t the first time the department tried to place a sign; previous attempts failed because the sign wouldn’t stay upright.

“This is the third attempt,” Matthews said, “and this time I think we got it right.”

The sign cost about $750 to construct, and it’s money well spent even if it saves one life, he said.

He knows it won’t keep all people off the rocks at Pillar Falls but he hopes people who come to the rocks exercise caution.

The sign also warns people who are unfamiliar with the area of the danger.

Matthews visited the falls recently and was disappointed to see people casually playing on moss-covered rocks, which can be extremely slick and cause people to fall into the water, he said.

The city of Twin Falls, for its part, emphasizes on its website that people should never swim at Pillar Falls, no matter the water flow.

On Thursday, Matthews pointed to one particularly troublesome area where people have drowned.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“That chute over there is way deeper than it appears,” Matthews said. “People’s legs get sucked down in there and then the water current pulls them forward and basically they are drowning in 12 inches of water because they are face-first.”

He noted that someone has put a small sign on the rocks near the chute.

Now that he has a workable design, Matthews might install a second sign in the river, he said. There’s also talk of installing signs on the trail that leads to Pillar Falls from the canyon rim.

New life jacket stations

In other water-safety news, Jessica Smith, Idaho Parks and Recreation boat education safety trainer, and employees from the Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Department will install two life jacket loaner stations Friday at Murtaugh Lake.

Along with Twin Falls Sheriff’s deputies, they are highlighting both education and availability of personal flotation devices in an effort to reduce the number of drownings in Idaho and the reduction in the number of citations issued by law enforcement by providing the loaner stations to the public, said Lori Stewart, spokesperson for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Idaho Code requires all people using kayaks, paddle boards, rafts and all other watercraft to have a life jacket on board at all times. Children 14 years old and under are required to wear them in boats under 19 feet in length.