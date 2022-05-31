Heyburn's Ponderosa Pond up for sale for $1 million

HEYBURN — For a cool $1 million, you could own a small, publicly accessed pond regularly stocked with fish.

“The pond is known by many names,” realtor Shel Telleria said. “It’s a very well-known and loved pond.”

The pond is at the eastbound entrance at interchange 208 on Interstate 84.

One sign calls it Ponderosa Pond, likely due to the close proximity of the Ponderosa Inn, which was torn down decades ago.

Others call it Connor’s Pond, the Hub Pond and, because Harry Eugene Clark purchased it from Minidoka County in 2006, some call it “Harry’s Pond.”

Clark, whose estate now owns the pond, died in February.

Clark was a business owner and long-time Mini-Cassia resident, who owned service stations, convenience stores, restaurants and repair facilities.

“He was always looking for investments and even had several out-of-state,” Clark’s son, Matt Clark, of Burley said about why his father bought the pond.

“I learned a lot of this stuff after he passed away,” Clark said.

Clark always called it the Hub Pond and he remembers fishing there in his 20s and 30s.

“I caught catfish and bass and all kinds of stuff in there,” Clark said.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which refers to it as Burley Pond, has a perpetual easement on the property and stocks it each fall with trout.

Last fall they placed 2,001 fish there.

“We have a perpetual easement for fishing and to plant fish,” Idaho Fish & Game Region 4 Commissioner Greg Cameron said. “That means there is public access and it’s open all of the time.”

Right now the posted access is for one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset, with no overnight camping.

“That could change with future ownership,” Telleria said.

Last fall Fish and Game stocked rainbow trout. In 2008 the pond was stocked with warm-water fish like bass and bluegill, which are still present.

“We plant the fish in the fall,” Cameron said. “If we plant them in the spring the pelicans get them.”

The 24-acre pond sits on 55 acres of land and has a road around it.

It is listed at about 10-feet deep, she said, but no one knows for sure.

“You can drive all the way around it,” Telleria said. “But I highly recommend taking a high-clearance vehicle because there are heavy ruts.”

There is “plenty” of parking around the pond and about 15 acres are suitable for building, she said.

The manmade pond was one of many gravel pit sites used in the 1960s when the interstate was built.

Emerald Lake, she said, is similar pond from the same era.

