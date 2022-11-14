Heyburn sets P&Z hearing for special use permit proposed Lucky 208 RV Park

HEYBURN — The planning and zoning commission will hold a public hearing for a special use permit on a pond located near Idaho Highway 24 and Interstate 84 at Exit 208.

The application is for the proposed construction and operation of an RV park at the small privately owned, publicly accessed pond, also known as the Hub Pond, Harry’s Pond and Ponderosa Pond.

The property belongs to the estate of Harry E. Clark/Nikki Bech, according to the city’s public notice.

Realtor Shel Telleria said the deal will not close until the special-use permit is obtained.

The hearing will start at 4 p.m. at the council chambers, 941 18th St.

Written comments will be accepted at the Heyburn city office until noon, Nov. 23. The comments will be placed into record for review by the P&Z commission. They can be dropped off at the city, faxed to 208-679-2438 or emailed to tmorley@heyburncity.org or dencinas@heyburncity.org.

"We are still in preliminary discussions with the developers of the proposed Lucky Lake 208 RV Park," Heyburn Administrator Tony Morley wrote in an email to the Times-News.

Morley said the developers have proposed to build 100 RV spots along with 35 small cabins on the property.

Small changes may be made to the plan during the continued discussions, he said.

The pond was purchased by Harry Eugene Clark from Minidoka County in 2006 and was also known by the names Connor’s Pond and Harry’s Pond.

The property was put up for sale for $1 million earlier this year after Clark died in February, his son Matt Clark of Burley said during a previous interview with the Times-News.

“He was always looking for investments and even had several out of state,” Matt Clark said.

Clark always called it the Hub Pond and he remembers fishing there in his 20s and 30s.

“I caught catfish and bass and all kinds of stuff in there,” he said.

The 24-acre pond sits on 55 acres of land and has a road around it. There is parking all the way around it and about 15 acres of ground suitable for building, Telleria said.

It is listed at about 10 feet deep, she said, but no one knows for sure.

The land was formerly a gravel pit site used in the 1960s when the interstate was built and later it was transformed into a pond. Emerald Lake was also a former gravel pit site used during the interstate construction from the same era.