The Heyburn Police Department is under fire after an officer shot and killed two dogs Saturday that officers say presented a safety hazard on Interstate 84.

Stephanie Carsner shot video of a portion of the 6 p.m. incident that has drawn outrage, with numerous people, even those living outside of southern Idaho, questioning the officer's actions and calling for his removal. She identified herself as a professional animal rescuer and said in social media posts that she had permission from an Idaho State Police trooper to catch the animals.

The Heyburn Police Department, in a press release signed by Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto, offered its version of the incident, saying that the two large dogs spotted near Exit 211 were not able to be caught and caused traffic safety concerns. It also said Carsner's actions were unsafe and her efforts to catch the dogs were to “no avail.”

It said officers found the interstate to be “completely stopped” near milepost 212 at 5:57 p.m. The decision to shoot the dogs was made at 6:03 p.m., the release said.

“Recognizing traffic was heavy for Memorial Day, and in fear for the motoring public with great potential of a rear end collision at 80 mph, the offers made the decision to shoot the dogs,” the press release said.

It also said that the Carsner’s video, shot from a vehicle, highlights the risks of a crash with cars being stopped on the interstate.

It said offers tried to capture the dogs by whistling, calling and shouting, and that the dogs were not in range for a taser to be utilized.

“These circumstances are not easy for first responders or the public,” the press release says.

Carsner urged others to share the video and complain to Heyburn Mayor Dick Galbraith about the incident, and to file animal cruelty complaints. She said she and other people trying to catch the dogs almost had the dogs “in hand.”

“We need to come together as a community & as people that believe animals deserve better & bring some justice for these fur babies,” she posted, and later posted an update saying that people need to hire an attorney for an investigation into the incident.

Carsner's graphic video can be seen here. Warning: Video includes strong language.

The investigation is still under investigation, and circumstances might change as additional evidence is collected, the police department release said.