Heyburn police officer saves a life

HEYBURN — A police officer is credited with performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation to save the life of a non-responsive resident.

Heyburn Police Officer Roman Seipert responded Aug. 31 to a call for a person who was not breathing at a Heyburn residence, according to a press release issued by Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto.

Seipert was the first responder on the scene and began providing life-saving measures, as other staff arrived. Heyburn Quick Response Unit and Minidoka Emergency Response Ambulance also responded.

Working together, the first-responders moved the patient to air ambulance staff and the patient was transported to a hospital.

Seipert saved the patient’s life, Bertalotto said.