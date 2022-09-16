 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heyburn police officer saves a life

Police Lights

HEYBURN — A police officer is credited with performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation to save the life of a non-responsive resident.

Heyburn Police Officer Roman Seipert responded Aug. 31 to a call for a person who was not breathing at a Heyburn residence, according to a press release issued by Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto.

Seipert was the first responder on the scene and began providing life-saving measures, as other staff arrived. Heyburn Quick Response Unit and Minidoka Emergency Response Ambulance also responded. 

Working together, the first-responders moved the patient to air ambulance staff and the patient was transported to a hospital.

Seipert saved the patient’s life, Bertalotto said.

