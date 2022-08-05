Heyburn police investigating rash of car burglaries

HEYBURN — The city's police department is investigating reports of several car burglaries that occurred Thursday night.

Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto said in a press release that all of the cars were unlocked.

Bertalotto said people need to remember to lock up their vehicles or risk losing their belongings.

“Most thefts in Heyburn are from unlocked cars,” he said.

The police department is actively investigating, collecting evidence and locating witnesses.

If you have any information on the burglaries please call dispatch at 208-434-2320.