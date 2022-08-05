 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Heyburn police investigating rash of car burglaries

  • 0

HEYBURN — The city's police department is investigating reports of several car burglaries that occurred Thursday night.

Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto said in a press release that all of the cars were unlocked.

Bertalotto said people need to remember to lock up their vehicles or risk losing their belongings.

“Most thefts in Heyburn are from unlocked cars,” he said.

The police department is actively investigating, collecting evidence and locating witnesses.

If you have any information on the burglaries please call dispatch at 208-434-2320.

Police lights
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News