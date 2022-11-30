Heyburn planning commission approves permit for Lucky Lake 208 RV Park

HEYBURN — The Heyburn Planning and Zoning Commission gave a nod to a special use permit for Lucky Lake 208 RV Park near Interstate 84, exit 208, after a public hearing on Tuesday.

The permit, granted to the Harry Clark estate and the 55-acre parcel buyer, Nikki Beck, will allow the company to develop 100 RV sites and up to 35 cabins. It does not need city council approval, Heyburn Planning and Zoning Attorney Paul Ross said.

“This will have a big economic impact,” Heyburn Planning and Zoning Commissioner Bryan Jensen said. “This will bring people into the area and increase revenues for the city through taxes.”

The ground, which is in a commercial general district zone, contains a manmade pond that has an Idaho Department of Fish and Game easement with public access. The pond was previously known by several names including Hub Pond, Harry's Pond and Ponderosa Pond.

There will be a gravel walking path open to the public around the lake, along with a public area for fishing, kayaking, canoes and other small watercraft.

The road is in “rough shape” and the pond is surrounded by overgrown vegetation, said Matt Darrington, applicant attorney, and Fish and Game recently removed a homeless camp. The agency also stocks the pond with fish.

“It’s never been developed,” Darrington said, and the public easement limits how the property can be developed.

The new owners also plan to build a clubhouse with a small store that will sell sundries and fishing licenses, along with a day-use area for the public with fishing docks.

“It will provide a lot of green space and recreational activities in the city,” he said.

The business will employ 2-3 people.

“This is exciting for the community. It’s a big deal, but we want to make sure it’s done properly,” Heyburn Planning and Zoning Commissioner Damon Gillette said.

The permit was unanimously approved by the commission, with five conditions. Three people provided comments during the hearing in favor of the project and none were opposed.

The conditions:

The permit will become invalid unless work begins within 180 days after issuance, or if more than 180 days pass between inspections and progression of work stops.

Substantial changes to the public access described in the Fish and Game easement presented for the special use permit will have to be presented to the planning and zoning commission for approval.

Violations of the special use permit will cause the permit to be vacated and require resubmission to planning and zoning.

If the land is not used for an RV park for two years, the owners have to reapply for a special use permit and the owners have to follow all fire and building codes.

Work on the RV park is expected to begin in January after the sale of the property closes.