RUPERT — A first-degree murder trial slated to begin April 5 for Kalob Morrison has been vacated while evidentiary hearings are held for his co-defendant and brother, Klee Morrison, who is also charged with first-degree murder.

Kalob Morrison was accused in February 2022 of killing Julio Lopez in concert with his brother at the Morrison’s Heyburn family home and driving Lopez's body to the Lincoln County desert and setting it on fire, according to preliminary hearing court testimony.

The court will set aside three weeks for the hearing. Dates have not been set.

A status hearing in the case is set at 4:30 p.m. March 27 in Minidoka County District Court.