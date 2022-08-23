Heyburn man charged in shooting incident

HEYBURN — A local man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots at another man to get him to leave his property.

According to court records, police responded to an Aug. 14 call regarding a male who said Shawn Dockstader, 57, told him to leave his property and fired two to three shots from a large handgun in his direction.

Dockstader pleaded not guilty to the charge and a preliminary hearing is set in the case for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

The man who reported the incident said he had gotten off of work and texted a female at the residence who gave him permission to “crash" there. The man said he does not have his own place to live.

The man said Dockstader came to the door wearing only basketball shorts and carrying a large handgun. The man said Dockstader told him to leave and fired the gun in his direction.

The man said he left the property so quickly that “he peeled out” in the gravel driveway.

When police arrived at the residence they found tire marks in the gravel and recovered two .40 caliber bullet casings from the property.

Dockstader denied that anything had happened.

The woman at the residence said she had taken sleeping pills and did not hear shots fired or any altercation.