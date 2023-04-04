You don’t need a cape or superpowers. Everyone can be a hero in their own way.

That is one of the messages the choir Synergy will be sending this week as they put on an entertaining hour of song and dance that just might persuade people to become their best selves.

Synergy is the Canyon Ridge High School’s show choir, and its spring show is set for Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. at the school auditorium. A matinee is also scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

The show, with its theme of “Heroes vs. Villains,” will portray the change from bad to good.

“We will take you on a journey from the dark side to the light with the intention to remind everyone that they are capable of overcoming life’s challenges as they help each other and seek the light,” choreographer Jessica Carney said.

During the opening number of “I Put a Spell on You,” show choir members, donning what Carney described as “steampunk, witchy outfits,” will portray themselves as self-absorbed and uncaring.

But by the end of the show, Synergy members will dress like everyday heroes — one choir member will even be dressed like a grandmother — to represent everyday members of society, to show and encourage others to have a positive impact on others.

Other numbers Synergy members will perform include “Bad Habits,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” along with “One Call Away,” which is a tribute to the 11 outgoing seniors in the group.

“It’s a beautiful number,” Carney said, demonstrating that even though the seniors will be leaving the group, they will still be connected.

Another highlight of the show during the Saturday matinee is the appearance of the “Synergy Superstars,” children from kindergarten through eighth grade who will perform with the show choir.

Synergy keeps the show lively with five outfit changes, Carney said, and during those periods the audience will be treated to short videos created by members.

Becoming a member of Synergy takes commitment, she said. Members meet with choir director Amanda Hall for an hour during regular class time each day and learn dance moves from Carney from 6 to 7:30 a.m. twice a week.

“The show is packed full of entertainment,” Carney said.

