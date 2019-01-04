JEROME — Heritage Academy, a public charter school, is now holding its 2019-20 enrollment lottery which will close at 11:59 p.m. April 1.
The drawing will be at 11 a.m. April 2.
To enter, call 208-595-1617 or go to heritageacademyid.org.
