TWIN FALLS — Janeale Dean is here to help.

Upon launching her marketing agency Desert Creative Group in 2017, she has that goal in mind, as one of the assisting business owners. And she has expanded her offerings beyond marketing and creative services.

“It’s become business development consulting, helping people scale their business, Dean said. "It’s sales training and marketing training."

It’s gotten to the point “where we’re just here to be helpful," she said, "and if we can either offer insight and experience, that is great, and if we can't, we are more than happy to find someone who can and bring them in and facilitate that."

Her entrepreneur spirit hasn’t gone unnoticed, as she was recently named by the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2023 Boise District Woman-Owned Small Business Person of the Year, and was honored Wednesday at her downtown Twin Falls location.

Dean told the Times-News that she has a job that never gets old and never gets boring.

“If I look at my week, one day it could be helping a client meet with an attorney to explore expansion opportunities they have and the next day I could be helping someone figure out their email campaigns, and the next day it could be secret shopping at somebody’s location to grade their customer service," she said.

Susie Rios, statewide outreach director of the Idaho Women’s Business Center, nominated Dean for the award.

“I have to tell you that she is unstoppable,” Rios said at Wednesday’s award ceremony.

When you want to grow a business, you have to be responsible, and committed, Rios said, “and everything we asked her to do, she would follow through.”

The award, for which Dean gives much of the credit to her seven employees and the support of family and friends, came during National Small Business Week, which recognizes the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. The week wrapped up Saturday.

Dean is involved in the community and has partnered with the South Central Small Business Development Center at the College of Southern Idaho to form the “Downtown Wheelhouse” down the hall from her office.

It will offer training workshops and be the home of a group of entrepreneurs incubating their startups to become launch-ready, receiving mentorship to fine-tune their strategy, product, business model, branding, and investor pitch, with the SBDC office providing support.

“It’s a great community partnership,” Dean said.

Since starting her job, she has assisted a wide variety of businesses and groups, from bicycle shops to economic development organizations.

“It’s been really rewarding,” Dean said, “because when we help build something very strong that performs really well, not only are they excited about it but we are equally excited.”