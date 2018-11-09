BURLEY — The city of Jerome issued permits for two dairy-related expansions last month, and the Napa Auto Parts in Burley will be getting a new home.
Both cities released their building permit reports last week for the month of October. Here’s what commercial construction projects residents can expect to see:
Burley
Rocky Mountain Companies
- received a permit to construct a new retail store at 425 Overland Ave. The project valuation is $775,000. Brian Watt, a development partner with Rocky Mountain Companies, said the Napa Auto Parts in Burley will be moving into this new building from its current location, which hasn’t been efficient for the business. A small office building on the lot has been torn down to make way for the new store.
Abes Kosher Meats
- received a permit for a $90,000 remodel at 136 E. Railroad Ave.
Rigoberto Chaves
- received a permit for a $5,500 tenant improvement at 1051 Oakley Ave.
Jerome
Walmart
- received a permit for a $281,149 alteration at 2680 Lincoln Ave. S.
Jerome School District
- received permits for a $65,000 remodel at the middle school (520 10th Ave. W.) and a $60,000 remodel at Summit Elementary (200 10th Ave. W.)
Idaho Milk Products
- received a permit for an addition at 2249 Tiger Drive S., valued at $2.8 million.
Commercial Creamery
- received a permit for a new building at 217 S. Birch St., valued at $250,000.
Terratron
- received a permit for a remodel of an office complex at 2716 S. Lincoln, Suite C, valued at $50,000.
