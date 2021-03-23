Here’s how one of Idaho’s biggest potato farms got hundreds of its workers vaccinated

“I think the most common question was the symptoms,” said Cardenas, who said she hasn’t contracted COVID-19. “Were we going to get sick? You hear so many things on social media nowadays.”

Roughly 90% of Mickelsen Farms employees and 70-85% of employees at their processing plants chose to be vaccinated. That’s likely because Mickelsen Farms operators will eventually require all of their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, barring any religious or medical exemptions.

“That was kind of the position we took because our exposure is so great,” Mickelsen said. She, along with the rest of her family who help operate the farm and other businesses, got the vaccine, too. “People need to understand that the vaccines are safe,” she said.

The Mickelsen Farms and food plant employees who participated in the clinic will get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine during the first week of April. The week after they got their first dose, the Idaho Falls and Rexburg areas topped the New York Times list of the worst virus hot spots in the nation. Roughly 88% of ICU beds were filled in East Idaho hospitals on any given day, according to the Post Register. Bonneville County is regularly reporting more daily cases than Ada County, despite being a quarter of the size.

“With this variant strain, it makes us nervous as an employer,” Mickelsen said. ”Because if you get somebody with a variant strain and not much of your people have been vaccinated, it can take out your crews. On the farm side, if you take out the crews during critical times of planting and harvest, that could be irreparable harm.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0