The Salvation Army of Twin Falls
The Salvation Army of Twin Falls’ traditional, longtime Christmastime fundraiser is underway, where bell ringers accept donations in a red kettle outside of retail stores.
It’s a crucial fundraiser for the nonprofit, helping to fund operations throughout the year.
Typically, The Salvation Army starts preparing for the hectic Thanksgiving and Christmas season about seven months in advance.
“There are always surprises, but at least we have the foundation,” Major Kevin Hanson said, and they can be efficient in helping as many people as possible. “It takes a lot of preparation to get everything in place.”
The nonprofit held its yearly free Thanksgiving community meal the day before the holiday. It expected to serve more than 200 people and had a group of volunteers on hand to help.
The Salvation Army kicked off its bell ringing fundraiser Friday and will continue through Dec. 24. The organization hopes to have a net income of $90,000 from the fundraiser — about one-tenth of its budget for the year.
Typically, the nonprofit pays about $30,000 during the holiday season to hire people to ring bells, in addition to relying on some volunteers. That’s money that could be going toward the organization’s programs.
“We are trying to get more volunteers for our red kettle program,” Hanson said.
Also during the Christmas season, The Salvation Army plans to help anywhere from 400 to 500 local families through its Christmas assistance program. That includes distributing food boxes, a turkey or ham, and toys for children.
Families, businesses or other groups can volunteer to adopt a family, providing them with food and toys.
Twin Falls Senior Center
During the holiday season, “basically, the phrase I use is ‘we do Meals on Wheels on steroids,’” director Jeanette Roe said.
The Twin Falls Senior Center was closed four days for Thanksgiving and plans to close five days for Christmas and one day for New Years.
“In doing that, we have to adequately prepare meals,” Roe said. “We have to do a lot of preparing ahead of time.”
That means delivering meals in advance to make sure homebound seniors have a meal every day — including weekends and holidays — even when the senior center is closed.
The Twin Falls Senior Center bills seniors for meals after the fact — usually, the month afterward — and some seniors can’t afford to pay, particularly due to wintertime expenses such their heating bill. About 25 percent of the center’s budget comes from those it serves.
During the holiday season, “basically, we have a lot of costs upfront that’s abnormal,” Roe said. “Now is a really good time to donate to the center because we have all of these added expenses.”
The center serves an average of 325 meals per day — about 200 of which are for homebound seniors.
The senior center — which serves those ages 50 and older — has also seen the demand for meals explode as the population of elderly residents grows. The center is on track to serve 11,000 more meals this year than the previous year.
During the holiday season, homebound seniors often don’t have family members in the area and can’t go anywhere else to get food, Roe said. “We have to make sure they’re adequately taken care of during the holidays.”
For some homebound seniors, it may be the only meal they receive each day, Roe said, and the volunteer driver may be the only person they see.
A request from Roe: If you know a senior who lives alone and needs food, “for goodness sake, call us. This is just not the time people should be going hungry in our community.”
South Central Community Action Partnership
South Central Community Action Partnership helps low-income individuals and families with needs such as rent, utility bills and food.
The nonprofit’s big annual event — held just before Thanksgiving — is “60 Hours to Fight Hunger,” which was Nov. 15-17 this year.
“With that, we collect turkeys and canned food donations in order to help families that can’t afford a Thanksgiving dinner,” said Misty McEwen, family and individual stability programs director. “It’s pretty hectic. We start planning for the turkey drive in late September, early October.”
It was the 18th year of the event. Last year, SCCAP collected more than 1,600 donated turkeys, as well as non-perishable food.
The holiday season is a good time for donations coming in, McEwan said. “We have a lot of different groups that hold food drives for us.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley
During the holiday season, the nonprofit has an influx of children at its three clubs — Twin Falls, Buhl and Rupert — while school is out. The organization also focuses on making sure club members and their families have the necessities they need.
“We’re really focused on making sure they have food and clothes and their basic needs for the Christmas holiday, as well,” executive director Lindsey Westburg said.
Hands On is leading a gift drive and there are nine trees throughout Twin Falls that have tags with information about items club members need.
Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley also send out a year-end mailer and this year, it will focus on a capital campaign that’s underway. The nonprofit received a match through the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. Each donation the nonprofit receives through the end of this year will be matched at 100 percent, up to $600,000.
The campaign is seeking to raise money to expand the Twin Falls club by 8,000 square feet.
In addition to fundraising and helping club members, there’s a flurry of activity when children are out of school, including activities at the clubs and field trips.
A parents night out is planned for Dec. 21 — a free event where parents drop off their children for a Polar Express-themed pajama event.
“We always do that so parents can have an opportunity to do any of their last-minute shopping,” Westburg said. “That’s always really well attended.”
