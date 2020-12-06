Here’s how Albertsons is clearing its workers during COVID. It includes a sticker

BOISE — Albertsons Cos. has begun taking daily temperature checks and health screenings of employees and vendors at it supermarkets, warehouses and other locations.

The Boise, Idaho, grocery company is rolling out touchless temperature scanners and a digital COVID-19 health questionnaire at its more than 2,200 stores nationwide.

Employees and vendors answer several questions about their health on their cell phones. A video monitor scans their temperature and ensures they’re wearing masks. A machine prints an adhesive sticker with an employee’s photo and the word “cleared” to show the employee has met the protocols and is cleared for work.

Employees wear the stickers during their shifts. Employees who work in food production areas do not wear the stickers. The stickers are kept within their departments.

A worker whose temperature is too high will be issued a “failed” badge and will not be allowed to work. A person whose temperature is within the proper range but who isn’t wearing a mask is directed to put one on before a cleared badge is issued.