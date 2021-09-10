Here are the Magic Valley events marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11

A piece of the destroyed World Trade Center’s north tower and a Freedom Flag — commemorating the moments 20 years ago that changed America forever — have made their way to the North Valley Academy in Gooding.
The Freedom Flag Foundation chose the charter school to represent Idaho in its first effort to distribute Freedom Flags nationally. The school’s celebration is one of many Magic Valley events this week marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
“Today’s K-12 students were all born after this tragic event and effectively have no memories of it, or the heroic responses of Americans that fateful day,” North Valley Academy Principal Jeff Klamm wrote in an email to the Times-News. “As educators of the next generation, it is our responsibility and civic duty to pass the torch of remembrance on to future generations, so the sacrifices of that day are never forgotten.”
The school will honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 and celebrate the heroes who assisted in the rescue by raising the Freedom Flag at noon Friday over the school grounds. The ceremony will feature local speakers, a color guard from the local Civil Air Patrol, and a luncheon to follow. The public is invited.
The school will keep the piece of the north tower for one year before returning it to the Freedom Flag Foundation, a nonprofit organization created to preserve the memory of the 9/11 tragedy.
The design of the Freedom Flag was created soon after the terrorist attacks, with 10 symbolic elements that have proven to be effective tools in the classroom, the foundation says on its website, freedomflagfoundation.org.
“Our country needs this now more than ever,” Klamm said.
More local memorials on Sept. 11
On Saturday, several 9/11 observances in the Magic Valley are planned for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
At 8:45 a.m., the city of Twin Falls will hold a memorial at City Hall for city staff, including police and firefighters, and their families.
“The public is welcome,” city spokesperson Joshua Palmer said. “It will be a small, personal event for folks who want to avoid crowds.”
Later, two motorcades of first responders from Jerome and Twin Falls will gather at Crossroads Point Business Center at Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County for an 11 a.m. Patriot Day Memorial program.
A free lunch for first responders follows the event. Others may purchase lunch for $5 per person. Proceeds go to the Jerome American Legion and Northside Military Museum, whose members volunteer at such functions.
The business center, home to a 160-foot flagpole, will fly a new 60-foot-long, 30-foot-wide American flag as part of the memorial ceremony, along with nearly 3,000 flags on Memorial Field “that serve as a tribute to the strength and unity of all Americans,” general manager Blair Crouch wrote in a statement.
Lastly, a 9/11 tribute — founded last year by local resident Angela Johnson — will begin at 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. The city of Twin Falls is co-hosting this year’s event with Johnson and Larae Saufley, Palmer told the Times-News.
“They came to the city and asked us to help support it,” Palmer said, “which we did at the request of the City Council, who wanted something more substantial.”
Over the past months, plans for the event have grown and now include a display by the 116th Army National Guard and a flyby of an A-10 Warhog from Mountain Home Air Force Base.