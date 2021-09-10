Here are the Magic Valley events marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11

A piece of the destroyed World Trade Center’s north tower and a Freedom Flag — commemorating the moments 20 years ago that changed America forever — have made their way to the North Valley Academy in Gooding.

The Freedom Flag Foundation chose the charter school to represent Idaho in its first effort to distribute Freedom Flags nationally. The school’s celebration is one of many Magic Valley events this week marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

“Today’s K-12 students were all born after this tragic event and effectively have no memories of it, or the heroic responses of Americans that fateful day,” North Valley Academy Principal Jeff Klamm wrote in an email to the Times-News. “As educators of the next generation, it is our responsibility and civic duty to pass the torch of remembrance on to future generations, so the sacrifices of that day are never forgotten.”

The school will honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 and celebrate the heroes who assisted in the rescue by raising the Freedom Flag at noon Friday over the school grounds. The ceremony will feature local speakers, a color guard from the local Civil Air Patrol, and a luncheon to follow. The public is invited.