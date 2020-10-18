Here are some competitive races and ballot issues you should know about

Tony Ulrich is running as a Constitution Party candidate. Ulrich’s website says is pro-education and anti-government spending. “I will stand and fight for the people, for what is true and just,” his website says.

District 24, Senate: Lee Heider vs. Rocky Ferrenburg

Republican Sen. Lee Heider was first elected in 2010 and is chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. Heider previously served on Twin Falls City Council and as vice mayor.

Rocky Ferrenburg is a commercial truck driver and a student at Washington State University’s Global Campus. He’s a recovering addict who has been clean for six years and says it gives him knowledge of the criminal justice system. He’s running as an independent candidate. “I support free markets, limited governments, peace, tolerance and individualism,” his website says.

District 24, House Seat A: Lance Clow vs. Paul Thompson

Republican Rep. Lance Clow was first elected in 2012 and has been the House Education Committee chair since 2018. Before the Legislature, he served nearly two decades on Twin Falls City Council, including six years as mayor. “I consider myself open to public input and studious in my deliberations on legislation that flows through each session,” his website says.