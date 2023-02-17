JEROME — Legend has it that 10,000 years ago, China first began making clothing from hemp. Making building materials from hemp is a much newer concept, but it's catching on.

Startup company Hempitecture is starting to churn out what company officials tout as environmentally friendly insulation made from industrial hemp at its new 33,000-square-foot facility just off U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County.

Its ribbon cutting was Friday.

The plant is the first of its kind in the U.S., and founder and CEO Mattie Mead wants to get the word out about the eco-friendly building materials.

“Tell a friend, tell a builder, tell an architect,” Mead told those in attendance.

The company is still in the process of fine-tuning its manufacturing equipment to get the best product, Mead said in a later interview with the Times-News.

“We are learning to walk so we can run,” he said.

The Jerome plant has five employees, and Hempitecture has another 17 at other locations, including its headquarters in Ketchum.

While the company now partners with a hemp-grower in Montana, Mead said he hopes Idaho farmers can get on board as a supplier, growing industrial hemp as a rotational crop.

The state of Idaho is looking forward to the company’s success, awarding it and the University of Idaho a $206,624 Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant in 2021 as they study building materials built from hemp.

“We are a state that supports agriculture and entrepreneurs on many fronts,” said Tom Kealey, director of the Idaho Department of Commerce.

Locating in Idaho made sense, Hempitecture officials say, due to its strategic location within 700 miles of the largest green-building markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.

And to entice Idaho builders to use its products, Mead announced at the ribbon cutting that the company will offer free shipping to any construction project within the state.

In addition to its flagship product, HempWool, a thermal insulation, the company will manufacture acoustic and continuous insulation.

Hempitecture says its products are safer than other products such as fiberglass insulation, while having a comparable R-Value.

“We are ushering in the future of truly sustainable building materials,” Mead said.

There is still confusion over industrial hemp, with its very low THC content, and its relation to marijuana, Mead said.

“Industrial hemp is an agriculture commodity used for for things like textiles, rope, clothing, and now with our manufacturing facility, building materials," he explained.

In 2021 Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law allowing the production and transportation of industrial hemp.