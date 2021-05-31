 Skip to main content
Hemp manufacturing company officially coming to the Magic Valley
Hemp manufacturing company officially coming to the Magic Valley

HempWool

Business Plus members listen to a presentation by Hempitecture CEO Matthew Mead at the Mountain View Barn near Jerome, as a sample of building insulation made from industrial hemp is passed around. Mead announced the company will build a manufacturing plant to produce a sustainable agricultural alternative to fiberglass in the Magic Valley. 

 Mychel Matthews

JEROME — Hempitecture, a sustainable building material company, is officially building a 20,000-square-foot facility in the Magic Valley.

The facility is expected to be operational by May 2022 according to a press release from Southern Idaho Economic Development.

There is not a set location for the facility yet. They are still exploring a couple of different locations in the Magic Valley according to Connie Stopher, SIED executive director.

The plant will have approximately 10 employees to start with and plans to grow, Stopher said in an email.

“The combination of sustainability, agricultural technology, and innovation makes this a wonderful addition to Southern Idaho,” she said in a press release.

Hempitecture manufactures HempWool, a fiber installation for residential and commercial construction projects.

The cofounder and CEO, Matthew Mead, announced the plant at a Business Plus meeting on May 20. Idaho farmers have been asking to grow the plant since it was legalized by the 2018 federal farm bill, he said.

Hemp building materials manufacturing plant to be built in the Magic Valley

Hemp is the same species of plant as cannabis but it only contains 0.3% of THC, the main psychoactive ingredient. In April Idaho became the last state in the U.S. to legalize hemp production and transportation.

Idaho Gov. Little signs bill allowing growing, transport of hemp

The University of Idaho and Hempitecture were awarded a $206,624 Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission grant to further research hemp building materials.

Hemp captures carbon dioxide emissions and is naturally fire- and pest-resistant.

