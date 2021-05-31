Hemp manufacturing company officially coming to the Magic Valley

JEROME — Hempitecture, a sustainable building material company, is officially building a 20,000-square-foot facility in the Magic Valley.

The facility is expected to be operational by May 2022 according to a press release from Southern Idaho Economic Development.

There is not a set location for the facility yet. They are still exploring a couple of different locations in the Magic Valley according to Connie Stopher, SIED executive director.

The plant will have approximately 10 employees to start with and plans to grow, Stopher said in an email.

“The combination of sustainability, agricultural technology, and innovation makes this a wonderful addition to Southern Idaho,” she said in a press release.

Hempitecture manufactures HempWool, a fiber installation for residential and commercial construction projects.

The cofounder and CEO, Matthew Mead, announced the plant at a Business Plus meeting on May 20. Idaho farmers have been asking to grow the plant since it was legalized by the 2018 federal farm bill, he said.