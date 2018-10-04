KETCHUM — The Hemingway STEAM School Parent Auxiliary kicked off its fifth annual FarmRaiser fundraiser on Friday for educational programs, classroom supplies, teacher enrichment and special school events.
Working with Michigan-based company FarmRaiser, Hemingway students will sell fresh apples, organically grown vegetables, raw local honey, Idaho potatoes, Toni’s Sun Valley granola and other locally made products while learning about the benefits of eating a healthy local diet.
Products will be sold through Oct. 15 and will be distributed to customers on Oct. 24 and 25. Last year’s Hemingway FarmRaiser raised more than $13,000 for the school.
Local farms and businesses participating as vendors will gain much-needed product exposure. They include Kelley’s Canyon Orchard of Filer, Kraay’s Market & Garden of Bellevue, Five Bee Hives of Hailey, Toni’s Sun Valley Ice Cream of Ketchum, Idahound of Carey and Rasberrys Catering & Bistro of Ketchum.
Community members interested in supporting the 2018 Hemingway FarmRaiser can access the online store at farmraiser.com/campaigns/2018-hemingway-farmraiser-fundraiser or go to FarmRaiser.com and search for “Hemingway STEAM 2018 fall fundraiser.”
For more information, call 208-720-3697 or email haleyverge@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.