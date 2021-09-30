Helping the little guys: Shoshone pollinator festival reminds folks to thank the bees

One of the raffle items is a DeWalt drill set and auger drill bit used for planting bulbs.

Visitors can also participate in pumpkin, rock and face painting, Burke said.

The Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District helped her by finding funding for the garden. They received three grants from the Idaho Community Foundation, Glanbia and the National Association of Conservation Districts for a total of $12,500.

The City of Shoshone and the mayor gave the club a piece of land to start the garden. They were able to put in a sprinkler and drip system as well as trees, shrubs, flowers and 11 raised beds for community usage.

“Community gardens are really popular in how we are trying to help the community out with those who are in need,” said Barbara Messick administrative assistant for the Wood River Soil Conservation District.

Last year, the community garden in Gooding was able to give more than 6,000 pounds of vegetables to the local food bank and three Gooding County senior centers. Messick hopes they can create something similar with the park in Shoshone.

In addition to protecting pollinators and helping the community, Burke says gardening is therapeutic. Spending time outside, soaking in vitamin D and the smell of fresh dirt.