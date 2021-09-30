Helping the little guys: Shoshone pollinator festival reminds folks to thank the bees

SHOSHONE — Imagine a world without almonds, cucumbers, apples or avocados. A world where bright-colored fresh produce doesn’t fill grocery store shelves.
If that world sounds scary, you need to thank a pollinator. One out of every three bites of food in the United States depends on honey bees and other pollinators, according to the National Resource Conservation Service. Over the last 30 years, pollinator populations have been on the decline from invasive pests and diseases, chemical exposure, loss of habitat and changing climate.
Debbie Burke, president of For The Love of Growing gardening club, understands the importance of pollinators and wants to help ensure their survival.
Eight months ago she started the Shoshone Pocket Pollinator Park, on U.S. Highway 93 east of Shoshone, just past the Valley Farm Store. Half of the park is filled with native plants to support local pollinators and the other side is a community garden.
To help get the word out, Burke is hosting the second annual Pollinator Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park.
The festival includes three different contests and a raffle. First, community members are encouraged to draw a scene on a poster board that shows pollination to harvest. The second contest asks participants to build and decorate a bird or bee house. People are encouraged to create one before the event and bring it on Saturday. And third, there is a pollinator costume contest.
One of the raffle items is a DeWalt drill set and auger drill bit used for planting bulbs.
Visitors can also participate in pumpkin, rock and face painting, Burke said.
The Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District helped her by finding funding for the garden. They received three grants from the Idaho Community Foundation, Glanbia and the National Association of Conservation Districts for a total of $12,500.
The City of Shoshone and the mayor gave the club a piece of land to start the garden. They were able to put in a sprinkler and drip system as well as trees, shrubs, flowers and 11 raised beds for community usage.
“Community gardens are really popular in how we are trying to help the community out with those who are in need,” said Barbara Messick administrative assistant for the Wood River Soil Conservation District.
Last year, the community garden in Gooding was able to give more than 6,000 pounds of vegetables to the local food bank and three Gooding County senior centers. Messick hopes they can create something similar with the park in Shoshone.
In addition to protecting pollinators and helping the community, Burke says gardening is therapeutic. Spending time outside, soaking in vitamin D and the smell of fresh dirt.
It also provides a way to stay active and move aching muscles after long days at work.
“It’s an opportunity to think about something that has nothing to do with work or family, you know?” Burke said. “You just do, and it’s very emotionally good for you.”
If you want to help pollinators in your own backyard, Burke recommends native plants such as penstemon and columbine.
For The Love of Growing is part of the larger Garden Clubs of Idaho group. The state group is a non-profit made up of 15 clubs and almost 300 members.