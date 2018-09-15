FILER — Helping Hearts and Hands of Gooding will receive a $5,000 Monsanto Fund grant to help purchase a backup generator for the Gooding County Food Bank.
The grant was recommended by employees from the Monsanto Filer Research Station and Wheat Technology Center.
“The grant will be added to other grants to purchase a backup generator for all of the refrigerators, coolers and freezers, which store fresh and frozen food used to provide monthly food boxes to those who are food-insecure in Gooding,” Claire Major, volunteer grant writer for Helping Hearts and Hands, said in a statement.
“Helping Hearts and Hands is a dispenser of food from the Idaho Food Bank and the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the source of weekly food sacks for children who qualify for free and reduced lunches,” Major said. “These sacks contain enough food for three days and are available to food-insecure children all year long.”
This year, the Monsanto Fund awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.