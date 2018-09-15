Subscribe for 33¢ / day

FILER — Helping Hearts and Hands of Gooding will receive a $5,000 Monsanto Fund grant to help purchase a backup generator for the Gooding County Food Bank.

The grant was recommended by employees from the Monsanto Filer Research Station and Wheat Technology Center.

“The grant will be added to other grants to purchase a backup generator for all of the refrigerators, coolers and freezers, which store fresh and frozen food used to provide monthly food boxes to those who are food-insecure in Gooding,” Claire Major, volunteer grant writer for Helping Hearts and Hands, said in a statement.

“Helping Hearts and Hands is a dispenser of food from the Idaho Food Bank and the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the source of weekly food sacks for children who qualify for free and reduced lunches,” Major said. “These sacks contain enough food for three days and are available to food-insecure children all year long.”

This year, the Monsanto Fund awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments