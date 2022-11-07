Help Ukraine: Collection drive starts in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — A three-day collection drive to help the people of Ukraine kicked off in Magic Valley on Monday, with nonperishable food, baby items and first-aid supplies pouring into the Canyon Crest Event Center.

And then there were coats — lots of coats and other warm clothing — and with winter approaching, that is a good thing, organizer Rob Sturgill said.

With Russia's military targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine, knocking out 40% of its power generation capability, Ukrainians will need lots of warm clothing to survive.

Compelled to help

While donations of coats, jackets, sleeping bags and blankets are being encouraged, Sturgill extends open arms for food, first aid supplies, baby items, survival supplies and monetary donations.

Sturgill, of Kimberly, began the nonprofit organization Type of Wood eight years ago, first helping people in Africa and the Philippines.

Then came the Ukraine-Russia war and he felt compelled to help. He has since made three trips to the country, each time making inroads into developing supply lines in which to deliver aid.

On his last trip, he saw medical supplies from St. Luke’s being utilized for trauma kits, and sugar donated from Winco and Amalgamated Sugar Co. being used to bake cookies that were being given to Ukrainian soldiers.

“It was a neat experience to see how donations from Idaho are … having a great impact on the people of Ukraine, and are helping to reduce their suffering,” Sturgill said.

A semi-truck was on the scene of the collection drive and Sturgill was hoping to fill a couple of semis by the time the effort concludes Wednesday night.

“I’m so happy people can help,” said Mila Kovtun from Ukraine, who has lived in Twin Falls for nine years. She said she has many family members and friends still in the war-torn country.

Kovtun says she gets emotional over the situation and how people have been willing to assist.

“I cry all the time,” Kovtun said. “I am so grateful.”

Volunteers, many of whom were initially planning to just drop off donations, were helping on Monday to box and organize donations.

All the donations will go to help Ukraine and efforts are made to verify that all the supplies reach their intended target. Some people who were assisting on Monday had been to Ukraine with Sturgill, “and they paid their own way,” he said.

“That is probably why we will probably stay small,” Sturgill said. “We never want to grow to the point where we are paying staff and having extra expenses.

Sturgill, a financial adviser, runs his nonprofit from a spare bedroom in his house.

He has kept close watch on the situation in Ukraine.

Eight months ago he wasn’t sure where Ukraine was, Sturgill said, “but now at this point there are a lot of people there who have become like family to me.”