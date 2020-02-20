Help sought in the killing of a golden eagle near Oakley

OAKLEY — A golden eagle was shot Feb. 10 in Cassia County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region, received a report of a mature golden eagle found shot west of Oakley. In addition to being a violation of state law, the shooting of a golden eagle is also a federal offense under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Golden eagles get their name from the golden feathers on the back of their head and neck. The rest of their body is brown. Unlike most birds of prey, golden eagles have feathers on their legs, all the way down to their talons.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) at 800-632-5999 or the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. Callers may remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest qualifies for a CAP reward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3