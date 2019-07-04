RUPERT — For The Love of Growing Garden Club will hold a planting time at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge Butterfly Garden.
Anyone who comes to help plant or those who donate plants, soils, fertilizer, landscape fabric, wood chips, time or money will get their names on a plaque to be placed when the Butterfly Garden is complete.
For more information, call Debbie at 208-969-0981.
To get to the refuge, take Interstate 84 east to exit 211. Turn toward Rupert on Idaho Highway 24. Follow the brown signs leading to Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge and Lake Walcott State Park. This involves a left turn followed by two quick rights, still on Idaho 24. Drive five or six miles, passing the town of Acequia. Just past a historic marker, there are signs for the refuge and state park. Turn right and follow that road to the park. Enter the Lake Walcott State Park, ignore the fee booth and follow the signs to the refuge headquarters. Park in front of the building on your left as you go through the gate. That's the office for the meeting.
