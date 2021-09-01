Help others by running the 2021 Rim2Rim Race4Homes

TWIN FALLS — Attention all runners! There’s still time to sign up to run — or walk — in the Magic Valley’s premier fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity.
The annual Rim2Rim race takes place Saturday over a grueling 7.5-mile course in the picturesque Snake River Canyon, followed by a gourmet trout luncheon by Blue Lakes Country Club chefs.
Don’t think you can run that far? Competitors can also run the “half-rim” — mostly downhill — course for half the registration fee.
The race started 43 years ago as a fundraiser for the College of Southern Idaho’s cross-country team, said Linda Fleming, Habitat for Humanity Magic Valley’s executive director. Since then, various charities have taken turns at the annual event.
Habitat for Humanity has hosted the race since 2006.
The traditional race follows the Blue Lakes Grade from Bass Lake in Blue Lakes Country Club, across the I.B. Perrine Bridge, down the Centennial Grade and across the Canyon Springs Golf Course to the 1910 “pipeline bridge” across the Snake River. The finish line is at Bass Lake.
Competitors in the half-rim race start just east of Sportsman Warehouse, then connect with other runners near the Visitors Center, finishing at Bass Lake.
“The ‘tradition’ is in the race,” Fleming said Tuesday. “The ‘magic’ is the amazing donors that come to the plate.”
Each year, donors and competitors bring in about $40,000, she said. After expenses, Habitat for Humanity uses the remaining funds to further its mission to build affordable homes for families.
As of Tuesday, 250 competitors have signed up to run the full rim-to-rim race. Runners can sign up online at runsignup.com or register before the race at each starting line.