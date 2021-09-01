Help others by running the 2021 Rim2Rim Race4Homes

Want to compete in the Rim2Rim Race? There is still time to register in person

The Rim2Rim Race starts at various times and ends when the last runner crosses the finishing line.

Walkers in the full race start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bass Lake. Runners in the full race start at 10 a.m.

Registration fee for the full race is $60. Competitors may register at Bass Lake until a half-hour before each start time.

Competitors in the half-rim race start at 10:15 in the east parking lot near Sportsman Warehouse.

Registration fee for the half-rim race is $30. Competitors may register at the starting line as early as 8:30 a.m.

All competitors will be treated to a trout luncheon at the Blue Lakes County Club.