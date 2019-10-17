TWIN FALLS — Hundreds of waterfalls line the Snake River Canyon from Caldron Linn to the Owsley Bridge. But more than a dozen near Twin Falls are yet unnamed.
Southern Idaho Tourism, along with the city of Twin Falls, the county and the Twin Falls Canal Co., plan to assign monikers to 13 of the unnamed waterfalls — and they need your help.
The public is invited to nominate names for the waterfalls between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15. A committee will choose from the submitted names, then will forward its choices to the U.S. Geological Survey for final approval.
Each waterfall is marked with a photo on a map at visitsouthidaho.com. Use the submission form on the website to nominate your pick and include any reasoning you have behind the name. Submissions with historical references will be given preference.
All offensive or crude nominations and any containing profanity or inappropriate references will be removed from the contenders. Names must align with the USGS Commemorative Names Policy. For questions please email contact@visitsouthidaho.com.
