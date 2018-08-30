Subscribe for 33¢ / day
FDA to ease ban on blood donations by gay men

Blood is collected during a blood drive July 19, 2010, at Saint Vincent Health Center in Erie, Pa. 

 AP, Erie Times-News, Jack Hanrahan, File

JEROME — During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support children and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

Blood and platelet donors of all blood types — especially types O negative and O positive — are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.

Local blood donation opportunities in September:

  • Jerome — 12 to 6 p.m., Sept. 6, St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E.
  • Buhl — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 7, Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1629 Poplar St.
  • Shoshone — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 13, Golden Years Senior Center, 218 North Rail W.
  • Gooding — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 14, War Memorial Building, 203 Third Ave. W.

Sport Clips Haircuts, a partner of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s efforts to help find cures for childhood cancers, will offer a free haircut coupon to those who give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30. It will arrive via email several days after their donation and is valid through Nov. 11 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips or call 1-800-733-2767. Use the hashtag #SavingLivesLooksGood to share your new looks and invite others to give.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

At the blood donation location:

  • A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
  • Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
  • High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

For more information, go to RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or on Twitter at @RedCross.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments