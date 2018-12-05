Try 1 month for 99¢
Sweeto Burrito site
A public meeting notice is posted Wednesday at the site of a future Sweeto Burrito on Cheney Drive West and Billar Street in Twin Falls. Canyon Ridge High School is just across the street.

 HEATHER KENNISON, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Eastern Idaho developers have plans to bring two more restaurants to Cheney Drive West in Twin Falls.

Partner Eric Jon Wall will go before the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday to request a special use permit for a drive-through in conjunction with a restaurant with extended hours on the northwest corner of Cheney Drive West and Billar Street. The 4,000-square-foot building will have two food tenants, including a Sweeto Burrito — a Salt Lake City-based Mexican food chain.

“We’ve had pretty good success with it out of Idaho Falls,” Wall told the Times-News during a phone interview.

If the permits are approved, construction should begin around Feb. 1, with the restaurant opening July 1, he said.

Sweeto Burrito site
A sign Wednesday at the northwest corner of Cheney Drive West and Billar Street advertises real estate opportunities in northwest Twin Falls. This lot is planned to have a Sweeto Burrito next year.

 HEATHER KENNISON, TIMES-NEWS

The other restaurant tenant has not been announced, but is a chain that will also cater to the lunchtime crowd, Wall said. He chose this location because the growing northwest part of Twin Falls has a lot of daytime workers and people who could benefit from more restaurants — such as the College of Southern Idaho, Canyon Ridge High School and St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.

Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said the area south and west of Walmart still has a lot of empty lots available, and he expects to see more similar developments come in.

It’s a part of town that’s had seen significant change in the past year or so, with the arrival of an O’Reilly Auto Parts, Kneaders Bakery & Café, Beans and Brews Coffee House, Pizza Hut, CapEd Credit Union and Burger King. Construction continues on a multi-tenant building that will soon house a Hong Kong Restaurant, an ice cream shop featuring Reed’s Dairy ice cream, and a Jersey Mike’s Subs.

