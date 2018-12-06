BOISE — A state senator from Twin Falls is no longer the chairman of the Senate Health & Welfare Committee after his reassignment to a different chairmanship.
Sen. Lee Heider, a Republican, will now chair the Senate Resources Committee, previously helmed by Sen. Steve Bair, a Republican from Blackfoot. Bair has been named co-chair the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee following the retirement of Sen. Shawn Keough, a Republican from Sandpoint.
Heider’s seat on the Health & Welfare Committee will be filled by Sen. Fred Martin, a Republican from Boise.
Meanwhile, two other Magic Valley senators will continue to chair the same committees as in previous terms. Sen. Jim Patrick, a Republican from Twin Falls, will remain chairman of the Commerce Committee, while Sen. Bert Brackett, a Republican from Rogerson, chairs the Transportation Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.