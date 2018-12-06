Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — A state senator from Twin Falls is no longer the chairman of the Senate Health & Welfare Committee after his reassignment to a different chairmanship.

Sen. Lee Heider, a Republican, will now chair the Senate Resources Committee, previously helmed by Sen. Steve Bair, a Republican from Blackfoot. Bair has been named co-chair the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee following the retirement of Sen. Shawn Keough, a Republican from Sandpoint.

Heider’s seat on the Health & Welfare Committee will be filled by Sen. Fred Martin, a Republican from Boise.

Meanwhile, two other Magic Valley senators will continue to chair the same committees as in previous terms. Sen. Jim Patrick, a Republican from Twin Falls, will remain chairman of the Commerce Committee, while Sen. Bert Brackett, a Republican from Rogerson, chairs the Transportation Committee.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments