Heavy lifting isn't just about what you lift in the gym, what your lift in the kitchen matters too

As a young teen, Mitch Hodge’s parents didn’t allow him to lift weights. His father suffered a serious head injury while weightlifting, so when Hodge asked his mother to buy a weight set at Walmart, she said no.
Determined, Hodge found an old vehicle axle in a field and dragged it home. After his parents saw him in the yard trying to lift his his makeshift weight bar over his head, his dad relented and he got his first set when he was 13.
He began competing at 18 and is a two-time former Mr. Idaho, two-time Mr. Northwest, and he placed in the top five in his weight class in the Mr. America contest. Now, at 57, Hodge is training for two upcoming competitions including the 2021 NPC North American Championships for men over age 50 that will be held in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, in a few weeks.
If someone wants to start lifting like competitors in the Olympics, it’s easy to find starter-level Olympic weightlifting training in the Magic Valley, Hodge said. More advanced coaches can be found online.
Olympic-style weightlifting uses two competition lifts, the snatch and the clean and jerk where the athlete attempts a maximum-weight single lift of a barbell loaded with weight plates.
Hodge, who lives in Twin Falls, sometimes trains at the Factory Fitness gym in Burley. The gym has a large selection of equipment to train people in the sport.
“We have a lot of active members who want to do heavy lifting,” gym owner Eric Robinson said.
Hodge, who is also a coach and has owned four gyms, never received coaching himself, but because of the dangers inherent in the sport, he recommends that people get one.
“I would just get ahold of Muscle and Fitness Magazines and I would read them until the pages fell out,” he said.
Hodge said the sport of Olympic weightlifting began really taking off after CrossFit took off.
“There are several Olympic competitors that would have never competed without CrossFit.”
A key to success in powerlifting, bodybuilding or Olympic weightlifting, he said, is combining strength and endurance training with a good diet.
The difference between Olympic weightlifting and other types is that the athlete attempts one overhead repetition with the highest possible weight and then lets the weight bar fall to the floor, which requires specialized equipment.
“The first time I saw someone do an Olympic lift I was amazed at the explosiveness,” Hodge said.
An athlete interested in the sport needs to understand how to strengthen the accessory muscles needed to successfully complete the moves. Often, he said, a coach will start the athlete out using a broom handle until they master the techniques and correct form.
The Olympic bar alone weighs 45 pounds, he said.
“With Olympic weightlifting having that bar overhead puts you in a dangerous position,” Hodge said. “People have broken their backs doing Olympic weightlifting.”
An initial coach can help the person to understand kinesiology and help them develop their body to encompass strength, endurance and flexibility.
One aspect of any type of weight training or bodybuilding is refining eating habits.
“That plays a gigantic part,” Hodge said. “You have to combine consistent workouts with consistent nutrition.”