Heat wave bringing potential record temperatures to Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — An already warm summer will get even hotter next week with the Magic Valley potentially experiencing record high temperatures through the Fourth of July.
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat watches and warnings for the Magic Valley from Monday through Thursday. Some parts of the area could potentially see consecutive days of 100-plus temperatures.
Southern Idaho routinely experiences triple digit temperatures in the summer, but the timing and duration of this heat wave is unusual, said Dawn Harmon, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello. This office forecasts weather for eastern Idaho, while the office in Boise handles the west side of the state.
“What we’re looking at, forecast wise, is hitting the mid to upper 90s as early as Tuesday and continuing at that level, or higher, into the low 100s almost all the way through and beyond the Fourth of July,” Harmon said. “There is some small chances that the all-time record high may be reached or broken during the middle of next week.”
For Burley, this would mean exceeding a record of 107 degrees, which was set July 28, 1934. Breaking the record for the most consecutive days of triple digit temperatures in Burley would mean exceeding the six-day mark set in July 1931.
The projected high temperatures would be a step up from what has already been a warmer-than-usual start to the summer. Harmon said temperatures in Burley, for example, have been about 8 degrees above average throughout June.
“An extended period of hot weather, including extremely warm overnight lows, this early into the year and this long is historic,” Harmon said.
In anticipation of these hot temperatures, Idaho Power issued a statement Thursday asking customers to conserve energy from 4-9 p.m. over the next few days by turning off electronics and turning up the thermostat on air conditioning units.
During this stretch of hot weather, health officials say it is important to be mindful of heated-related illnesses, especially among the most vulnerable, like children and elderly adults.
“It’s an important time to act like neighbors and do what Idaho does best, which is take care of each other,” said Brianna Bodily, spokesperson for the South Central Public Health District.
Keeping cool
People should avoid going outside if they can next week, Dr. Martha Taylor, St. Luke’s Health System medical director for urgent care, told reporters Thursday during a video call.
This is especially true for those who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. This includes younger kids, older adults, people with preexisting conditions, including obesity, and people who are on medications for blood thinning or cold and allergies.
If, however, people choose to, or have to, spend time outdoors, it is important they take steps to protect themselves. This includes staying well hydrated, applying sunblock, wearing moisture-wicking clothing embedded with ultra-violet protection and planning activities for the morning or evening when it is a bit cooler.
It is also a good idea to limit exercise in the heat, Bodily said.
“If you do exercise, take a partner with you so you can keep an eye on each other,” she said.
Exercise partners can help each other stay aware of possible symptoms of heat-related illnesses. These include sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, Bodily said.
If symptoms become more severe and a person stops sweating and reaches a body temperature above 103 degrees, they could suffer a heat stroke, which is a medical emergency.
St. Luke’s does not usually see a significant number of people suffering from heat-related illnesses in summers when the temperature gradually increases, Taylor said. But this year could be different with temperatures ramping up so quickly, leaving people little time to acclimatize to the hotter weather.
“I would anticipate we’re going to see quite a few this week,” Taylor said.
Even people who are not outdoors could struggle next week as not everybody has air conditioning. Bodily said it is a good idea to check in with older relatives and neighbors living alone to make sure they are managing the high temperatures.
And, as always, people should not leave children and pets alone inside a vehicle, where the temperature can quickly exceed the level outside.
“We’ve lost far too many children and pets (from being left in hot cars),” Bodily said.
Heat impact on farmworkers
Agricultural workers are at a high risk of heat related illnesses.
Dunnia Aplicano, monitor advocate for workplace programs with the Idaho Department of Labor, said there are protections and recommendations in place to protect farmworkers.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has a set of guidelines for preventing heat illness at work. These recommendations are printed on posters that are given out to employers each year.
Aplicano said these recommendations include easing into work during high temperatures. Nearly three out of four fatalities from heat illness happen during the first week of work, according to the administration.
Workers should drink cool water, at least one cup every 20 minutes. They should also take rest breaks and monitor themselves and others for signs of heat illness.
In addition to the administration recommendations, there are also field sanitation standards that employers must meet.
Agricultural employers are required to provide drinking water in the field. The water needs to be suitably cool and in sufficient amounts, according to the administration standard. These rules apply to any agricultural establishment where 11 or more employees are engaged in hand-labor operations in a field.
The employer is also required to provide single-use drinking cups or fountains.
Aplicano said if a worker feels their employer is not meeting those standards they can file a complaint at labor.idaho.gov/complaints.