Heat wave bringing potential record temperatures to Magic Valley

If, however, people choose to, or have to, spend time outdoors, it is important they take steps to protect themselves. This includes staying well hydrated, applying sunblock, wearing moisture-wicking clothing embedded with ultra-violet protection and planning activities for the morning or evening when it is a bit cooler.

It is also a good idea to limit exercise in the heat, Bodily said.

“If you do exercise, take a partner with you so you can keep an eye on each other,” she said.

Exercise partners can help each other stay aware of possible symptoms of heat-related illnesses. These include sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, Bodily said.

If symptoms become more severe and a person stops sweating and reaches a body temperature above 103 degrees, they could suffer a heat stroke, which is a medical emergency.

St. Luke’s does not usually see a significant number of people suffering from heat-related illnesses in summers when the temperature gradually increases, Taylor said. But this year could be different with temperatures ramping up so quickly, leaving people little time to acclimatize to the hotter weather.

“I would anticipate we’re going to see quite a few this week,” Taylor said.