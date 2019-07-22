TWIN FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of southeastern Idaho, including the eastern Magic Valley, and the South Central Public Health District has issued a reminder for people in the area to stay safe in the hot weather.
The heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, with high temperatures for the region expected to be between 95 and 100 degrees, the weather service said.
The health district said about 600 people die on average every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. Using common sense can prevent heat-related issues.
"Heat illnesses are avoidable if you stay cool and hydrated," health education specialist MaryAnn Doshier said in a statement. "If your shadow is shorter than you, find shade!"
Extreme heat has the potential to cause brain and organ damage, dangerously high body temperatures and even death, CDC information warns. When a body is unable to properly cool down, heat exhaustion or heat stroke risks run high.
Those with chronic medical conditions, as well as children under age 2 or adults over 65 can be more susceptible to heat-related dangers.
The health district encourages citizens to check on neighbors and family members, especially those on medications or without air conditioning. Pets, also, can become dehydrated in extreme heat.
"Make sure they are drinking plenty of water," Doshier said.
Other tips to prevent heat-related illness:
- Limit outdoor activity, especially at midday when the sun is hottest
- Wear and reapply sunscreen at least every 80 minutes when outdoors
- Drink extra water, don’t wait until you are thirsty
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing
- Visit public buildings, like libraries and community centers, if you don’t have air conditioning
- Never leave children or pets in cars, even if the windows are partially open
- Check on a friend or neighbor regularly and have someone do the same for you
The CDC has made an app available that provides real-time heat indices, hourly forecasts and other information, which is available at the website: cdc.gov/niosh/topics/heatstress/heatapp.html
