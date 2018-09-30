TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Transportation has scheduled public hearings this week to clarify route applications for 129,000-pound trucks on Idaho 75 and U.S. 93, including portions of the U.S. 93 business loop.
ITD wants to ensure stakeholders have the opportunity to comment after the Twin Falls City Council said it did not know about a previous set of hearings.
The hearing for the Idaho 75 application will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Minnie Moore Room of the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey. Comments will be taken on the route application from the Idaho 75 intersection with U.S. 26/93 in Shoshone to Airport Way in Hailey.
The hearing for the U.S. 93 application will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Comments will be taken on the route application from Blue Lakes Boulevard and Addison Avenue in Twin Falls to the U.S. 93 junction with Idaho 25 near Jerome.
At both hearings, there will be an opportunity to give verbal or written testimony.
To review the applications before the hearings, go to itd.idaho.gov/freight/?target=129000-lbs-route-requests and click on 129k Pending Route Requests.
To submit comments before or after the hearings, go to the website. Comments also can be emailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov" target="_blank">adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to Adam Rush, Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 W. State St., Boise ID 83703. The deadline to submit comments is Oct. 24.
For questions, call 208-334-8119 or e-mail adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov.
