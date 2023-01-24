Hearing set for Twin Falls man charged with murder

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man charged with first-degree murder in November in the death of a Mexican national is awaiting a Feb. 10 preliminary hearing.

Juan Jose Hernandez-Quiroga, 41, is accused of killing Israel Gallardo Eslava, plus kidnapping and four counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Several preliminary hearings had been continued, including one on Jan. 20, but defense attorney DeLon C. Lee wrote in a court filing that he was awaiting further discovery, including the coroner’s report, that would assist him in advising his client.

The case goes back to last spring, when the Mexican consulate in Boise contacted the Twin Falls Police Department to file a missing person report after Eslava stopped communicating with his family in April.

On Sept. 6, police received an anonymous letter, with a return address of a Twin Falls Mexican restaurant, claiming that a “Juan,” later identified as Hernandez-Quiroga, and his friends killed a man, records say.

Hernandez-Quiroga told investigators he shot and killed Eslava after an argument at his house and tried to burn the body in a barrel, then afterward buried the body on his property, according to court records.

Court records indicate there were witnesses to the murder, but Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs told the Times-News on Tuesday that he could not comment on whether anyone else will be charged in connection with the case.

Hernandez-Quiroga is being held without bail.