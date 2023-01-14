Hearing set for land swap between city and CSI

TWIN FALLS — A public hearing set for Monday night will give folks a chance to share their thoughts on a proposed land swap between the city and the College of Southern Idaho.

With the relocation of the CSI fish hatchery to a new location on the Snake River, the previous location in Rock Creek will be vacant.

At the same time, the city’s old Fire Station No. 2 at 635 Falls Avenue will soon be replaced with a new and improved station on North College Road, leaving the Falls Avenue property vacant.

The two entities have proposed a land swap, allowing CSI to consolidate and “square up” its property. And by obtaining the Rock Creek hatchery site, the city would move past a water rights conflict with the hatchery to make water quality improvements.

Also included in the land swap is a half interest of the National Guard armory building at 1069 Frontier Road, which is surrounded by the CSI campus. The city has retained a half interest in the armory since it was established in 1959, when a half-interest was given to the State of Idaho. The city says there is no purpose to them retaining the interest, so they would like to hand it over to CSI. Should the armory ever relocate, CSI would then have a clearer route to taking sole ownership.

In a staff report ahead of the hearing, Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble said the deal was “mutually beneficial” to both city and college.

With the hatchery now relocated, the college has little use for the property, which is surrounded by the city’s other holdings in Rock Creek canyon, and could be an addition to the open space or developed for parks and recreation. CSI has water rights at the hatchery that conflict with the city’s planned south water well No. 5, and by withdrawing their rights and handing over the property, the city would be able to move forward with the water quality plan.

The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, following the city council meeting which begins at 5 p.m.