TWIN FALLS — Eh?
If you find yourself unable to hear other people sometimes, you’re far from alone.
Nearly 15% of adult Americans report some type of difficulty hearing. That’s about 37.5 million people.
And as the number of people with hearing loss continues to increase — the Hearing Health Foundation reported the number of Americans with hearing loss doubled between 2000 and 2015 — the need for services will also increase.
Aging and genetics play a role, St. Luke’s audiologist Bob Jensen said.
“As people are living longer and staying active, there’s a greater awareness of hearing loss,” audiologist Mary Konneker said.
But hearing loss isn’t confined to the elderly.
“We’re starting to see more hearing loss in kids,” Konneker said.
Exposure to loud noise is another factor. Certain bacterial infections or diseases can also cause swelling of the inner ear, Konneker said. Other people can lose hearing when fluid from the ear does not drain properly.
Testing kids’ hearing can be done in fun ways through conditioned play, such as having the child can hear the sound and then toss a ball in a bucket or feed a toy monkey, Konneker said.
If tests determine the young patient is experiencing hearing loss, the team considers it a “neural emergency,” Jensen said.
As the brain grows, if the child is not hearing properly, it can affect the child’s overall development, Konneker said.
In the elderly, hearing loss can impact the progression of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.
“With the brain, it’s use it or lose it,” Konneker said.
The good news for those who do have hearing loss is that technology can help — and it’s getting better all the time.
Certain models of hearing aids, for instance, now have Bluetooth capability and can be linked to smartphones, Jensen said.
“What they can do now is mind-blowing,” Jensen said.
Some hearing aids can translate languages or use a gyroscope to detect when the wearer falls. They can even notify emergency responders with a 911 call.
And “we’re not there yet,” but soon some hearing aids will be able to test a person’s blood sugar levels, Jensen said.
Another key function of modern hearing aids is to block out background noise.
“They’re getting better and better,” Jensen said.
St. Luke’s audiology staff recommend professional assessment and a prescription for hearing aids to ensure the best results.
Hearing aids advertised on television might serve a temporary purpose, Konneker said, but getting the right equipment — which may be something non-traditional like a bone-anchored hearing aid — is key to achieving a degree of normalcy.
A disadvantage when it comes to getting a hearing aid is that some insurance carriers don’t cover the cost, Jensen said.
For those who experience total hearing loss, communicating with medical staff can be a challenge. St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center hired Tracy Teske a year ago as a full-time interpreter, not only of spoken languages but also American Sign Language.
“According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, everyone is required to offer these services,” Teske said.
She previously worked for the hospital on a contract basis.
Teske can meet the patient in the waiting room and proceed into the exam room, facilitating the communication process.
St. Luke’s locations also have access to video relay interpreting, where the interpreter is contacted via video link to provide sign language assistance, Teske said.
In Gooding, North Canyon Medical Center no longer has an audiologist available, hospital spokeswoman Shellie Amundson said.
With the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind facility located nearby, “We work closely with the school to ensure any patient with those conditions has interpreters on hand to help them through the health care process,” Amundson said.
North Canyon also offers an electronic interpreter service.
In the Magic Valley, there need be no stigma connected to hearing loss, Konneker said.
Diagnosis and treatment are readily available, as is the means to communicate effectively to ensure a healthy future.
