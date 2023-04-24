A preliminary hearing for a Rupert business owner was moved to May 3.

Ryan W. McEuen, owner of E Street Deli, is charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor along with misdemeanor counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two county of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

According to court records, police said a former 17-year-old employee at the deli said McEuen told her he would withhold money from her check if she didn’t smoke marijuana with him.

The teen told police McEuen had said if she cooperated with police that he would bring her down with him, court records said.

The girl provided police with screen-captured images of text messages between her and McEuen along with photos of marijuana inside the deli.