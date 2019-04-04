TWIN FALLS — Measles outbreaks continue to frustrate communities on America’s east and west coasts. As families prepare to travel this spring and summer, South Central Public Health District urges parents to check their children’s immunization records and make sure they are up to date.
“Measles isn’t the only concern. The U.S. has eradicated some diseases that other countries still face. When you travel, you put yourself and your family at risk of catching those diseases if you aren’t immunized,” Logan Hudson, SCPHD nurse manager, said in a statement. “We are holding special walk-in clinics this April to help families prepare for their vacations and give parents a chance to take care of back-to-school immunizations before the fall rush.”
Children are required to have several immunizations before entering kindergarten and seventh grade. Most colleges and universities also require future students to receive immunizations before enrolling. If you cannot find your immunization records, SCPHD can help. For a list of required school vaccines, go to phd5.idaho.gov/Immunizations/Index.htm.
In addition to their weekly Wednesday immunization clinics, the Twin Falls office is holding special walk-in clinics from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 to 19. SCPHD’s other offices also offer immunizations on a scheduled basis. Call for more information at these locations:
- Twin Falls Office — 208-737-5966, 1020 Washington St. N., Twin Falls, ID 83301
- Bellevue Office — 208-788-4335, 117 E. Ash St., Bellevue, ID 83313
- Jerome Office — 208-324-8838, 951 E. Ave. H, Jerome, ID 83338
- Gooding Office — 208-934-4477, 255 N. Canyon Drive, Gooding, ID 83330
- Heyburn Office — 208-678-8221, 485 22nd St. S., Heyburn, ID 83336
For more information, go to phd5.idaho.gov. Follow SCPHD on Twitter at @SCPHD and on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.