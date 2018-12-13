Try 1 month for 99¢
Mormon Reservoir

Mormon Reservoir.

 COURTESY OF DOUG MEGARGLE, FISH AND GAME

TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality are lifting the public health advisory for Mormon Reservoir near Fairfield after recent testing showed micro-toxins in the water are now at a safe level.

The district made the announcement Thursday.

In a statement, public health program manager Josh Jensen said: “Even though the health advisory is lifted, water users should still be observant and take precautions in and around areas where algal blooms are still present.”

Harmful algal blooms that occur during summer months typically shrink quickly in mid-to-late fall as the water temperature drops, the district said.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality will continue to monitor water quality.

Health officials advise the public should avoid drinking water with a blue-green algae bloom. Boiling or disinfecting doesn’t remove toxins from water.

For more information, visit deq.idaho.gov/water-quality/surface-water/blue-green-algae.

