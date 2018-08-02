TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District recognizes August as National Immunization Awareness Month and is encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated now to avoid the back-to-school rush.
Parents of children of all ages are encouraged to review their children’s immunization records to make sure they meet Centers for Disease Control guidelines. If you can’t find those records, the SCPHD can check them for you.
The following vaccines are required for children entering preschool and grades K-12: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis — whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella — chickenpox and hepatitis B.
Students entering college should check with health services at their college to make sure they meet requirements.
Immunizations are free until a child turns 18 and cost a small fee to administer.
The SCPHD will be at 10 schools for seventh-grade registration in August and will hold weekly immunization clinics around the Magic Valley.
For more information, go to phd5.idaho.gov/Immunizations/Index.htm.
