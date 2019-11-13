TWIN FALLS — The clock is ticking for those who need health insurance to enroll for 2020.
The Your Health Idaho website — yourhealthidaho.org — allows those who need to renew their plans or find a new one from 129 available plans, according to Executive Director Pat Kelly.
While health insurance is still required under the Affordable Care Act, changes in tax law no longer charge a penalty for those who don’t carry insurance through the year, Kelly said.
“We thought we would see a decline in enrollment,” he said.
That wasn’t the case, with 83% of those enrolled in 2018 returning in 2019.
Preexisting conditions aren’t a factor, either. There are no exclusions, regardless of what medical conditions or needs an individual may have, Kelly said.
An attractive aspect of signing up for insurance through Your Health Idaho is the possibility of receiving a tax credit toward premium payments, said Meghan McMartin, marketing and communications manager.
“Nine out of 10 people who enrolled received a tax credit,” Kelly said.
Of that number, 25% pay zero monthly premiums after the tax credit, he added.
With Medicaid expansion in place, it is advised to review current health insurance via Your Health Idaho to make sure the plan in place still fits a current situation, or whether qualifications are met for Medicaid.
For those with questions that might not seem to be answered on the website, Your Health Idaho has a network of nearly 800 local agents across the state, available to meet and discuss health insurance options.
The service is free.
“Approximately 75% of those who enroll do work with an agent or broker,” Kelly said.
It’s possible to “window shop” on the website, as Kelly described it, to get a general idea of plan costs before committing to a specific insurance.
The enrollment deadline is Dec. 16.
